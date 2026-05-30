צפו: אהבת השם וישראל גנץ התפללו בקבר הרבי מלובביץ' צילום: דוברות

Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz, together with Muay Thai fighter Ahavat HaShem Gordon, visited New York on Friday and paid a visit to the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens.

During their visit, the two met with Chabad emissaries. Gordon also put on tefillin. They offered prayers for the success and safety of IDF soldiers operating across multiple fronts, including Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea, and Samaria, as well as for the security of both Israel and the United States amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

On Sunday, Ganz and Gordon are scheduled to participate in a major pro-Israel march in Manhattan, joining thousands of members of the Jewish community and supporters of Israel from across the United States. Ganz said the delegation came with a message of unity and determination in the face of growing threats.

“We came here with a heartfelt prayer for the triumph of good over evil," he said. “The extremist forces that threaten Israel also pose a threat to the United States and the broader free world. Our goal is not to seek sympathy, but to strengthen the partnership between Israel and the United States and ensure that we prevail against those who seek to undermine our shared values."

Ganz also expressed concern about rising antisemitism, pointing to incidents in which Jews have reportedly faced discrimination for openly displaying Jewish symbols.

“At a time when people are denied entry to certain places simply because they wear a Star of David, and when public officials choose not to participate in pro-Israel events, it is more important than ever to stand proudly in support of our identity," he said.

He argued that when leaders in cities with large Jewish populations distance themselves from pro-Israel gatherings, the impact extends beyond politics. “When a public leader boycotts a pro-Israel event, it sends a message that can embolden anti-Semitic elements operating in public spaces, on campuses, and online. This poses a genuine concern for Jewish communities worldwide. On Sunday, we will march down Fifth Avenue to make it clear that we will not hide, we will not retreat, and we will not allow antisemitism to prevail."