During the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast conference held at President Trump’s estate, a long list of American leaders signed a declaration recognizing the deep connection between the Jewish people and Judea and Samaria, “the Land of the Bible." Among the signatories: JPB founder Albert Veksler, MK Ohad Tal, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council Israel Gantz, and Head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan.

Senior American leaders signed a declaration affirming their connection to the Land of the Bible at the "Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast" event, which took place today (Tuesday) at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The event was organized by Albert Veksler, Director of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, with the aim of connecting religious and political leaders through prayer.

The declaration constitutes a clear and unequivocal political statement by leaders in the United States who publicly stand alongside the State of Israel and hold that Judea and Samaria as an inseparable part of it. Among those who signed were Albert Veksler; MK Ohad Tal, Chairman of the Israel-U.S. Caucus in the Knesset; Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Gantz; Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan; and many other leaders.

The document states: "We, the undersigned, affirm the deep and eternal connection of the Jewish people to the Land of the Bible, Judea and Samaria, the beating heart of humanity’s spiritual story."

The declaration further notes: “In these places - at Bethel and Shiloh, in Hebron and Shechem - the call for justice, covenant, and compassion was first heard. Here the prophets walked; here prayer, faith, and hope were born."

The conference, held at President Trump’s estate and considered one of the flagship gatherings of pro-Israel American leadership, emphasized the moral and political alliance between the United States and Israel, and the commitment to standing clearly alongside Israel on the international stage.

The initiative joins a growing wave of international support for Judea and Samaria, which was expressed about a month ago at a large-scale event in Ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin region, attended by more than a thousand pastors, leaders, and influencers from the United States.

In the declaration, the signatories pledged: “We commit to preserving our connection to this Holy Land, strengthening our ties to it, and ensuring that the heritage born here will continue to illuminate the path of all humanity."

Yossi Dagan, Head of the Samaria Regional Council: "This declaration is a clear moral and political statement. Judea and Samaria are at the heart of the Jewish people’s identity and an inseparable part of the State of Israel. Seeing American leaders openly stand with historical truth and justice provides important support to the people of Israel and to the struggle for our future. Standing together is a key to Israel’s victory and to the victory of the United States."

Governor of Binyamin and Chairman of the Yesha Council - Yisrael Ganz: "The signing of the declaration sends a sharp and unambiguous message: Judea and Samaria are at the heart of the biblical story and an inseparable part of the State of Israel. This is a political declaration by American leaders who openly stand with Israel, strengthening the values-based, historical alliance between our two countries."

MK Ohad Tal, Chairman of the Knesset Israel-U.S. Relations Caucus: “The success story of the State of Israel stems at its core from our connection to God and the Bible. Therefore, precisely from here - from the residence of the leader of the world's biggest superpower - we reaffirm and declare our shared commitment to the eternal covenant between the People of the Bible and the Land of the Bible. This is a moving and important day for Israel-U.S. relations."