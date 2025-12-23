At a signing ceremony in Binyamin marking the relocation of the Civil Administration’s service units to a permanent civilian building - a move symbolizing “de facto sovereignty and the normalization of Israeli life in Judea and Samaria,” Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared: “The army should not be managing civilian life,” while Governor of the Binyamin Region Yisrael Ganz added: “We are not only talking about sovereignty; we are building it, floor by floor.”

At a historic signing ceremony held today (Tuesday) in Sha’ar Binyamin, another significant step was taken toward de facto sovereignty in Judea and Samaria - a process aimed at normalizing civilian life in the region and separating military and civilian systems. As part of the initiative, the Civil Administration’s civilian service units will move from a military base to a permanent civilian facility at the heart of the new civic center in Sha’ar Binyamin.

The move marks a new phase in a broader initiative led by Minister of Finance and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich, together with Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz, and in cooperation with regional council heads across Judea and Samaria. The goal is to place civilian services under civilian management, while the military will continue to operate from its base in Beit El.

The event was attended by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Governor Yisrael Ganz, Head of the Civil Administration Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim, and Head of the Civil Administration Directorate Yehuda Eliyahu.

Minister of Finance and Minister in the Defense Ministry, Bezalel Smotrich, said at the ceremony: “We are making history by moving the civilian components of the administration into a civilian headquarters here at Sha’ar Binyamin. From now on, any resident seeking services will come to a government office, not a military base. The army should not be managing civilian life.”

Smotrich then addressed Prime Minister Netanyahu ahead of his diplomatic visit to the United States: “Mr. Prime Minister, you are embarking on an important diplomatic visit to our greatest friend, the United States, and a meeting with President Trump. Alongside our uncompromising commitment to victory in all theaters of conflict, you must return from this visit with de jure sovereignty. Over the past three years, we have been advancing de facto sovereignty - building, developing communities, authorizing, regularizing 69 communities, establishing farms, declaring state lands, and performing structured groundwork for the application of sovereignty. But without an official decision to implement sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, we risk missing a historic opportunity.”

President Trump described Israel as the ‘tip of the pen’ and emphasized his commitment to defensible borders. Judea and Samaria are the security buffer for the entire State of Israel, and no responsible person believes it can be abandoned to our enemies. The day is not far off, and with G-d’s help, this building will provide government services also to communities in the Gaza region. I have instructed the government housing director at the Ministry of Finance to identify a building for opening a southern branch so that residents of renewed communities in Gaza will not need to travel here. We pray for your success on this visit - and we expect sovereignty.”

Governor of the Binyamin Region and Yesha Council Chairman, Yisrael Ganz, added: “Those who dream of sovereignty can see it today, de facto, in the heart of Binyamin. Unfortunately, it is not yet on paper, but it exists in reality. We are not only talking about sovereignty; we are building it, floor by floor.”

“This is a historic day - a day in which we are taking the first step toward separating the military and the fight against terrorism from the handling of civilian affairs. This building is far more than a structure; it is the Gate of Binyamin, a gateway to the future. From here emerges the message of construction, of community development, civilian responsibility, and sovereignty,” he said.

“I wish to thank Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who in recent years has led a tremendous change in Judea and Samaria and is charting the path for future generations toward regional growth, development, and the strengthening of the State’s security,” Ganz concluded.