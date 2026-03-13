In response to offensive messages circulated in recent days targeting Central Command Chief Major General Avi Bluth, the heads of local authorities in Judea and Samaria sent an official statement of support this morning. They called on the public to condemn the slurs and emphasized their backing of Bluth and his security work in the region.

In the statement, the leaders wrote: “We, the heads of authorities in Judea and Samaria, wish to express our full support and backing for Central Command Chief, Major General Avi Bluth. Over the past years, we have worked closely with Major General Bluth and have witnessed his deep commitment to the security of the area. Day and night, he acts for the safety of Israeli civilians, strengthens settlements across Judea and Samaria, and sets standards of work and security that did not exist before."

They continued: “Against the backdrop of this significant work, we have recently seen a serious and dangerous phenomenon-a violent and lawless handful attempting to defame him and personally harm him. This handful does not represent the Jewish communities. We strongly condemn these attacks, the violence, and the attempts to harm IDF commanders in general, and Major General Bluth in particular. Such actions are wrong, dangerous, and harmful to the settlements."

The statement reaffirmed: “We back Major General Bluth, appreciate his work and close cooperation with local authorities, and will continue to act alongside the IDF to strengthen all settlements."

The message was signed by leaders of all regional councils, mayors, and heads of local councils across Judea and Samaria.