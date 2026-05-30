A boy about four years old was killed Saturday in an ATV accident in an open area in the Western Galilee.

The boy, who suffered critical injuries, was evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, where his death was declared.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Avi Raymond and Taymour Sarhan said the child was found unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. According to them, he suffered severe injuries to his body after being involved in an ATV accident in an open area.

The two added that they provided the child with life-saving medical treatment at the scene while conducting resuscitation efforts. He was then evacuated to the hospital in critical condition, as efforts continued to save his life.

At the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, resuscitation attempts continued after the child arrived at the hospital. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the medical team was forced to pronounce his death.