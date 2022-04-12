A 12-year-old boy was killed in a tractor accident at the Alumot junction in the Jordan Valley Tuesday.

The boy was evacuated to Poriya hospital near Tiberias where staff were forced to declare his death.

The boy's father sustained moderate injuries in the accident and is being treated at the hospital.

Emergency MDA paramecis paramedics Moran Abu Shakara and Aviad Amar said: "When we arrived in the area, we saw an overturned ATV and the wounded were lying next to it. The child was unconscious with no pulse and not breathing and had very severe multi-systemic trauma and we immediately started performing advanced resuscitation operations on him that included massages and resuscitation, put him in an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing resuscitation operations when his condition was critical. The other wounded man, who was moderately injured, was treated on the spot and was also taken to the hospital."

The Jordan Valley Regional Council issued a statement saying: "We share in the heavy grief of the Shoshan family and the town of Poriya Illit with the death of their beloved child Roy Shoshan, 12, in an accident this afternoon. Since the news of the accident, the council has been accompanying the family and the community in recent hours and providing all the necessary assistance."

"In the coming hours at the Degania School, the students of Roy's class will gather with their parents for a conversation with the educational and therapeutic staff, and in Poriya Illit, the residents of the community will gather for a discussion with a professional staff from the council. This is a difficult and painful day for the valley. May the memory of Roy be remembered as a blessing," the council said.