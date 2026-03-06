התקיפות בדאחייה דובר צה"ל

On Thursday night, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, completed a broad-scale wave of strikes in Beirut against Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

As part of the strikes, an executive council's command center and a facility storing UAVs utilized by Hezbollah for conducting attacks against the State of Israel were struck.

The command centers were intended to be used by Hezbollah to advance and carry out numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance.

The IDF is operating with determination against Hezbollah as a result of the terrorist organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terrorist regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to be caused to the residents of the State of Israel.