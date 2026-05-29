Hamas continues to gain strength in Gaza
Hamas continues to gain strength in GazaAbed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

A senior Hamas official told Asharq Al-Awsat that Hamas had sent messages to the mediating countries complaining about Israel’s alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement, while reaffirming its commitment to negotiations and efforts to reach a breakthrough in talks on Gaza.

The official claimed that the assassination of Hamas military wing commander Izz ad-Din Haddad disrupted the negotiations, and called on the mediators to pressure Israel to halt what Hamas described as daily ceasefire violations.

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Hamas expressed hope that consultations with the mediators would help formulate a path forward in the talks, which have been postponed until after Eid al-Adha.

Meanwhile, a Hamas leadership delegation is expected to visit Cairo in the coming days at the invitation of the Egyptian authorities.