Israeli security forces have been operating in recent months against civilian organizations that support terrorism operating in Judea and Samaria.

Al-Araby al-Jadeed reported that last week, IDF forces raided the offices of a charity fund in Jenin, seized documents, and closed the offices.

Nasri Hamamra, a member of the Jenin Charity Committee, told the newspaper that the reason for the closure was aiding terror and terrorist activity.

He denied aiding terror or any connection to militant organizations, and claimed that "the NGO deals only with humanitarian activities and helps the Palestinians stand strong."

Previously, Israeli forces raided the offices of the Madid Charitable Association in Shechem (Nablus) and the Islamic Charitable Society in Hebron.

The chairman of the Islamic Charitable Society in Hebron was detained and released after interrogation. Jawid al-Tamimi, a member of the society's management, said that "all the Palestinian charitable societies operate under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority."

The NGOs acted as fronts for Hamas and other terrorist organizations to raise money to fund their operations. Dozens of NGOs were outlawed for providing aid to terrorist organizations. Documents seized by the IDF during the war in Gaza showed the connection between the charity NGOs and the al-Qassam Brigades.