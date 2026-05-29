The IDF and ISA on Wednesday struck and eliminated the terrorist Imad Hassan Hussein Aslim, the Deputy Commander of the Gaza Brigade and the Commander of the Zeitoun Battalion in Hamas' Military Wing.

Aslim commanded the battalion’s terrorists infiltration into Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre.

In addition, in the past several years, and especially during recent times, Aslim has advanced dozens of imminent attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them.

Another Hamas terrorist was present at the site that was struck. The results of the strike are under review.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF and ISA said.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."