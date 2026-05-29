The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism has launched a new website presenting a special analytical report on the activities of UN agencies during the war in Gaza.

According to the ministry, the report is compiled from thousands of briefings, newsletters, and official publications issued by various UN bodies.

The ministry contends that the report exposes an "institutional, systematic, and deliberate failure" by several UN agencies, including OCHA, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UN Women. The report asserts that these organizations operated in a manner that consistently presented a biased, one-sided narrative against Israel.

A central allegation in the report focuses on what it terms "data laundering." According to the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, figures and claims originating from Hamas-controlled entities were adopted wholesale by UN agencies and subsequently presented as verified facts in international reports and global media outlets.

The report further alleges that throughout the months of the war, UN agencies published incomplete data regarding the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ministry claims that while accurate figures were retroactively updated within internal UN systems, lower, misleading data continued to be displayed publicly.

Additionally, the report argues that UN bodies failed to adequately address Hamas's exploitation of civilian infrastructure, the hijacking of humanitarian aid, and the plight of the hostages held in Gaza.

The document also sharply criticizes public statements made by senior UN officials. Among others, it cites a comment attributed to the UN relief chief, Tom Fletcher, who reportedly warned that "14,000 babies will die within 48 hours." The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs maintains that this statement distorted data to manufacture a deliberately misleading narrative.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli stated: "The UN has betrayed its mandate and become complicit. This is a severe indictment against UN agencies, which have stripped themselves of any shred of credibility and effectively transformed into a propaganda arm serving Hamas."

Chikli added, "The UN's institutionalized lies do more than just provide a tailwind to terrorism in Gaza; they directly fuel the surge of extreme antisemitism and incite attacks against Jews worldwide. Those who launder terror statistics and propagate modern-day blood libels have no right to hide behind a humanitarian veneer."