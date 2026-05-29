A historic meeting was held on Thursday at the home of businessman Lipa Friedman in Monsey, New York, where the inheritance of the holy items of the Satmar Rebbe "Berach Moshe" was officially divided among his four sons - nearly 20 years after his passing.

The inheritance, which includes books, manuscripts, and holy items from the “Atzei Hatamarim" dynasty, from the Yismach Moshe to the Vayoel Moshe, is estimated to be worth millions of dollars. Over the past year, the items were catalogued and their value was assessed.

According to a Behadrey Haredim report, four equal packages were prepared - equal both in monetary value and in spiritual significance - with each package including holy items, manuscripts, and unique objects.

Among the prominent items were the Rabbeinu Tam tefillin of the Kedushat Yom Tov and a menorah that belonged to him. After the values were compared, a lottery was held.

The prolonged delay stemmed from the split in Satmar hasidic sect that erupted after the passing of the Berach Moshe, which prevented any orderly division of the inheritance.

Before Passover, family members published a joint letter calling on anyone holding items from the inheritance to return them to the estate. With the encouragement of the Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, additional items that had been in the possession of hasidim and associates were returned to the estate.