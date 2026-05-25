Elkana Bohbot, one of the producers of the Nova Music Festival who endured 738 days in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, shared a harrowing account of severe psychological abuse carried out by his captors.

Speaking in an interview with the podcast “Voice of Nova," Bohbot described how Hamas terrorists used a lavish meal as part of a cruel emotional manipulation tactic.

“One day we had this meal he prepared for us," Bohbot recounted. “They brought us lamb shank - it’s called mandi. It’s the richest meal in Gaza."

He described how the captors unexpectedly served the meal in the middle of the day. “Suddenly, in the middle of the day, he brings you a tray with lamb shank and rice. They cook it underground, and it’s delicious, rich - a very rich Arab dish - and he gives it to us."

Bohbot said that he and two other hostages, Ohad and Bar, ate the meal quickly out of fear the terrorist might change his mind and take it away.

After finishing the meal, Bohbot told the captor that the food was a sign of great respect. “Listen, this is very honorable, this is food with a lot of respect," he said.

According to Bohbot, the captor then replied: “Come, come, I’ll show you what respect is. I’ll show you why you ate this."

The terrorist then played a video showing a deadly bombing attack in which Israeli combat engineers were killed by an explosive device, telling the hostages: “Today we killed thirty of your soldiers - bon appétit."

Bohbot concluded: “He shows you the video, and you throw everything up. I’ve never experienced abuse like that in my life."