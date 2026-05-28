בתקיפה בחאן יונס | חוסל מחבל שניהל מיליוני דולרים של חמאס צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Tuesday, the IDF struck in the area of Khan Yunis and eliminated Ihab Khrizim, the head of a central Hamas funds transfer network.

As part of his role, Khrizim was responsible for managing the transfer of millions of dollars to Hamas’ military wing. In recent months, Khrizim continued to violate the ceasefire agreement, and his activities enabled the terrorist organization to execute imminent attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

"Khrizim’s elimination constitutes a significant blow to Hamas’ rehabilitation and force-building efforts," the IDF stressed.

In addition to Khrizim, during the strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Mohammed al-Habash, a unit commander in Hamas’ production headquarters. Throughout the war, al-Habash took part in manufacturing weapons for Hamas.

The IDF added that "prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."