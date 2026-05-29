A Danish citizen of Afghan origin was arrested in Denmark after planning to murder Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and Volker Beck, chairman of the German-Israeli Society.

In a Thursday night report, Der Spiegel revealed that the suspect, 54-year-old Ali S., arrived in Denmark from Afghanistan more than 20 years ago, received Danish citizenship in 2015, and acted on behalf of the Quds Force - the branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responsible for operations outside Iran’s borders.

An additional suspect, 52-year-old Tawa M., another Afghan citizen living in Denmark, also planned the attacks. The two recruited an additional accomplice who agreed to purchase weapons and organize a hitman. At the same time, they planned to target Jewish shops.

The Mossad and other Western intelligence agencies tracked Ali S. and transferred the information to Denmark’s intelligence service, which opened surveillance that ended with his arrest.

According to the report, Scandinavia has in recent years become one of the main centers for recruiting Iranian agents for operations against Jewish targets in Europe.