Over 10,000 demonstrators gathered in Copenhagen on Sunday for a mass pro-Palestinian Arab protest, demanding Denmark recognize a Palestinian state and press for an end to Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization in Gaza, AFP reported.

The march, organized by around 100 groups including Oxfam, Amnesty International, Greenpeace, political parties, labor unions, and climate activist Greta Thunberg, took place outside the Danish parliament under clear skies. Police did not release an official crowd estimate.

Participants waved Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and carried signs reading “Stop Arms Sales,” “Free Free Palestine,” and “Denmark Says No to Genocide.” Families with children were among those taking part in the demonstration, according to AFP.

Denmark, traditionally a supporter of Israel, has recently expressed concern over the ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen remarked that the war had gone “too far” and signaled her intention to use Denmark’s presidency of the European Union to apply pressure on Jerusalem.

Denmark was also one of 26 countries which last month issued a joint statement demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza, expressing alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation and accusing Israel of imposing unacceptable restrictions on aid.

Nonetheless, Copenhagen has stated it does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state at this time.