The framework for a potential agreement on Greenland, discussed Wednesday between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Marc Rutte, includes a commitment to respect Denmark’s sovereignty over the island, Axios reported, citing two sources briefed on the proposal.

The detail is significant, as Trump had repeatedly insisted - including earlier the same day - that he would only accept a deal placing Greenland under US control. The proposal outlined by Rutte, which Trump nevertheless said “gives us everything we needed," does not transfer sovereignty.

In a forceful speech at Davos, Trump declared that the United States “needs" Greenland but emphasized he would not use force to obtain it. He demanded immediate negotiations while criticizing Denmark as weak and NATO as ungrateful.

Hours later, after a lengthy meeting with Rutte, Trump struck a markedly different tone. He announced he would not impose tariffs on eight European allies on February 1 over their opposition to his Greenland claim and suggested that if the framework he and Rutte discussed were finalized, the “Greenland crisis" would be resolved.

“We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Pressed by reporters on whether Greenland would become part of the United States, Trump avoided a direct answer, calling it “the ultimate long-term deal. It’s an infinite deal. It is a deal forever."

In a Fox News interview, Rutte said the question of who would control Greenland “did not come up" in the meeting. He said the proposal involves all of NATO - particularly the “seven Arctic allies" - increasing efforts to secure the Arctic region.

Two sources familiar with the proposal told Axios it does not include transferring sovereignty from Denmark to the United States. Instead, the plan calls for updating the 1951 “Greenland Defense Agreement," which allows the US to build military bases and establish “defense areas" if NATO deems it necessary.

The framework also includes provisions for enhanced security in Greenland, expanded NATO activity in the Arctic, cooperation on raw materials, and language on positioning “Golden Dome" in Greenland while countering “malign outside influence" from Russia and China.

A source familiar with the discussions said, “If this deal goes through, and President Trump is very hopeful it will, the US will be achieving all of its strategic goals with respect to Greenland, at very little cost, forever."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios, “President Trump is proving once again he’s the Dealmaker in Chief. As details are finalized by all parties involved, they will be released accordingly."