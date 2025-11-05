Danish authorities have arrested a 42-year-old Afghan national in Aarhus, acting on a German arrest warrant tied to an alleged Iranian espionage operation targeting Jewish institutions in Germany. The arrest was carried out in Risskov, a suburb of Aarhus, with cooperation from Denmark's intelligence agency PET and East Jutland Police.

The man, identified as Tawab M., is suspected of acting as a liaison in a network reportedly connected to Iranian intelligence. German prosecutors accuse him of promising to procure a weapon for a third party, who was intended to carry out an attack on Jewish sites in Germany. The third individual has not been identified.

Authorities say Tawab M. had communicated with another suspect, Ali S., a 53-year-old dual Afghan-Danish national, who is currently facing charges in Germany after being extradited from Denmark. Ali S. allegedly gathered intelligence on Jewish community offices and restaurants in Berlin, and later traveled to Iran, where he is said to have delivered this information to a Quds Force officer.

German officials say the arrest is part of a broader investigation into Iranian intelligence operations in Europe. PET director Finn Borch Andersen noted the seriousness of the threat posed by foreign state-backed actors, highlighting the use of criminal networks to execute violent plots.

Tawab M. is charged in Germany with attempted murder and incitement to commit homicide. He appeared in court in Aarhus on Wednesday for a custody hearing as Danish authorities consider his extradition to Germany.