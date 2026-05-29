A new Channel 14 seat-projection poll released Thursday evening outlines the expected distribution of seats in the next Knesset, showing the Likud party leading the pack with 33 seats.

Following in the rankings are the “Together" alliance of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, both securing an identical figure of 15 seats each. The Shas party follows in the poll with 11 seats, followed by the Democrats party with 9 seats.

The remainder of the seat distribution according to the poll shows Yisrael Beytenu securing 8 seats. The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Otzma Yehudit parties receive an equal share of 7 seats each.

The Religious Zionist Party maintains its strength with 5 seats, while the Arab factions Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am secure 5 seats each.

Among the parties failing to cross the electoral threshold, Balad garners 2.1% in the current poll. The Blue and White party also sits below the required benchmark, capturing just 1.2% of the vote.

Meanwhile, a competing poll published by Channel 12 News projects Likud at 23 seats - just one ahead of Bennett and Lapid's slate. Eisenkot's faction secures 17 seats, while Yair Golan's Democrats take 11.

Yisrael Beytenu receives 9 seats, while Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Otzma Yehudit get 8 seats each. Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am take 5 seats each, and the Religious Zionism party secures 4 seats.