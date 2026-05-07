An election poll aired on Channel 14 on Thursday predicts a significant advantage to the current coalition parties.

According to Channel 14, which is affiliated with supporters of the Prime Minister, the pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive a total of 65 seats, while the center-left parties would end up with a total of 45 seats, and the Arab parties would win 10 seats.

The largest party, according to the poll, would be the Likud, with 34 seats. In the opposing camp, the Together Party, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, would win 16 seats, and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party would receive 13.

Shas would receive 10 seats, and Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu, and the Democrats would all win eight each. The Religious Zionist party would pass the electoral threshold, winning five seats. The Arab parties United Arab List (Ra'am) and Hadash-Ta'al would split ten seats evenly between them.

Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party will not pass the electoral threshold (1.8% of the vote), nor will Balad (2.1%).

According to the 56% of the respondents in the Channel 14 poll, Benjamin Netanyahu is the candidate most fit to serve as Prime Minister. His opponents see a much lower rate of support: Gadi Eisenkot with 20%, Naftali Bennett 18%, Avidor Liberman 5%, and Benny Gantz with only 1%.

A poll aired on Channel 12 paints an entirely different picture, where the Likud and the Together parties are in a deadlock with 25 seats each. This would be one less seat for Lapid and Bennett since the previous poll.

Yashar would also lose a seat since the last poll and would receive 14 seats. Yair Golan's Democrats would gain a seat to reach 11. Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, and Otzma Yehudit remain unchanged with nine seats each.

UTJ is up to eight seats, and Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al each win five. Not passing the electoral threshold: Religious Zionists, Reservists, Blue and White, and Balad.

The poll also found that if Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party and Avidor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would join forces as one list, they would be the largest party with 25 seats, while the Likud and Together would drop to 24 each.