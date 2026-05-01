A new poll shows that if elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party would not be the largest in the Knesset.

According to the poll, conducted for Maariv, when asked to choose between Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 41% support Netanyahu while 46% support Bennett. When asked to choose between Netanyahu and former IDF Chief of Staff and MK Gadi Eisenkot, 42% choose Netanyahu, while 44% choose Eisenkot.

The poll also showed that Bennett's party would win 28 Knesset seats, while the Likud would win 26 seats.

Eisenkot's "Yashar!" party would be third-largest, with 14 seats, followed by the Democrats with 10 seats.

Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats, while Yisrael Beytenu and Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight seats each, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven.

Smallest in the Knesset are the Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List),with five seats each.

The Religious Zionist Party, the Reservists, the Arab "Balad" party, and Blue and White would all fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties would win 50 seats, while the center-left would win 60 seats. The remaining ten seats would be held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.