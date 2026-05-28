The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday confirmed that Iran repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement on Wednesday night.

"At 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces," CENTCOM reported. "This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz."

"All drones were successfully intercepted by US forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas," the statement stressed.

"US Central Command and regional partners remain vigilant and measured as we continue to defend our forces and interests from unjustified Iranian aggression."

Earlier this month, Iran launched two salvos of cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates, about two hours after residents across the UAE received emergency alerts on their mobile phones warning of an imminent missile threat from Iran and instructing them to enter protected areas. A short time later, an all-clear message was issued.

In the first salvo, three of the missiles were intercepted, and one fell into the sea. In the second salvo, three people were injured.

The UAE also reported that Iran launched attack drones. A petrochemical facility was reportedly struck by a drone.