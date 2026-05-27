Iran’s Fars News Agency claimed Wednesday evening that Donald Trump may soon unilaterally announce the completion of an agreement between the United States and Iran.

Earlier, Iran’s state broadcasting authority reported that a draft memorandum of understanding had been formulated between Tehran and Washington. According to the report, the framework includes the withdrawal of all American military forces from the region and the full removal of the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, in exchange for the renewal and stabilization of international maritime traffic in the area.

The White House responded by stating: “No one should believe what was published in the Iranian media. The facts are what matter."

Reports in Tehran’s media outlets went further, detailing what they claimed was an already agreed-upon mechanism. According to those reports, full management of the Strait of Hormuz - through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes - including the designation of shipping routes, would be managed exclusively through bilateral cooperation between Iran and Oman, sidelining American influence.

The wave of media reports comes just days after the The Wall Street Journal reported that direct negotiations between the two countries had significantly slowed and that both sides were becoming more entrenched in their positions.

According to sources familiar with the talks, negotiations have reached a temporary impasse due to deep disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program and the extent of economic relief Tehran would receive.

The United States is demanding clear, strict, and verifiable guarantees from Iran regarding halting its nuclear program and reducing uranium enrichment activities.

Within the American administration, there are reportedly deep concerns that the negotiations could become a diplomatic trap. Officials in Washington fear Iran may use the agreement to secure economic relief and sanctions easing in the initial phase, only to later stall or drag out discussions over dismantling its nuclear program while retaining the capability to rapidly develop a nuclear weapon at any moment.