The American Democratic Party's official X page decided to commemorate US Memorial Day on Monday by publishing a political post, exploiting fallen US servicemembers to voice opposition to the war against the Islamic regime in Iran.

The post features a graphic with images and names of the 13 US servicemembers who fell during Operation Epic Fury, along with the words: "Remembering the Americans who died in Trump's war with Iran."

The post also includes the caption: "Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran."

The White House responded to the post, stating: "Today, we honor all Americans who made that ultimate sacrifice not in service to a person or party - but to their nation."

"Using these heroes’ deaths for politics on Memorial Day is truly disgusting."

Several commentators pointed out the higher number of casualties during the terms of Democratic presidents.

One X user commented with the names and photos of the 13 service members killed in one day during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan during President Joe Biden's presidency. Another left the photos of Ambassador Chris Stevens and the other three Americans murdered in the attack on the US Embassy in Benghazi, Libya.

It should be noted that the party's official page also posted a more solemn, non-cynical post reading: "This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms."