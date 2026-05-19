The Binyamin Regional Council announced the death in combat in southern Lebanon of Major (res.) Itamar Sapir, who was 27 years old when he fell. His funeral will take place tomorrow in Ra'anana.

Itamar was the son of Yehuda and Rivki Sapir, residents of the community of Eli. He grew up and was educated in the Binyamin region’s educational institutions and later studied at the Yeshivat Neve Shmuel in Efrat.

Several years ago, Itamar married Roi, and the couple lived for a short time in Ra’anana. Later, they moved to the city of Ariel, where they raised their firstborn son, Maayan, who was born about a year and a half ago.

Itamar enlisted in 2019 in the Maglan unit and was discharged after serving as a company commander in the unit. During his reserve service, he served as a company commander in Maglan’s reserve battalion.

Friends of Itamar spoke about his character and the great void left by his death.

“He was the most upright friend I know," said Meir, a childhood friend of Itamar. “A cheerful and opinionated friend with a wonderful family. A friend who, when he wanted something, would invest all of himself to achieve his goal."

Itamar is the 63rd fallen soldier from the Binyamin Regional Council since the beginning of the war. He is survived by his wife Roi, his eldest son Maayan, his parents Yehuda and Rivki, and his brothers Tal, Erez, and Yosef.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz paid tribute and expressed condolences to the family.

“All of our hearts are broken with the fall of Captain Itamar Sapir, of blessed memory," Ganz said. “Itamar grew up in Eli, a community that has already sacrificed many of its finest sons since the start of the war. The Eli community sends its sons to the front with faith, responsibility, and endless devotion, and tragically, this time its son did not return."

He added remarks about the current generation of fighters risking their lives in battle: “Itamar was part of a remarkable generation of warriors. A generation that builds homes, raises children, loves life, and at the same time stands up without hesitation to defend the State of Israel. A generation of devotion, mission, and love for the people and the land. On behalf of all the residents of Binyamin, I embrace the dear Sapir family. We will always stand by your side."