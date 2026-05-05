Hebron Regional Council head Eyal Gelman commented on the controversy that arose following the burning of Hamas, Hezbollah, and PLO flags during Lag Ba'omer bonfires in the city.

Gelman reviewed the PLO history, which he said was established with the aim of inventing Arab national aspiration and destroying the State of Israel. He noted that since the Six Day War there has been a shift in national perception.

In his remarks, Gelman referred to decisions by former Defense Minister Moshe Dayan to remove the Israeli flag from the Cave of the Patriarchs after the city’s liberation, a move that he claimed led to recognition of PLO aspirations. “The national aspiration and the backing received by the PLO and Hamas under this policy came at a heavy price in blood, with much Jewish blood shed following the Oslo Accords and on October 7," he said.

He added that Israel is now in a “War of Rebirth" and that the national flag flies proudly throughout Judea and Samaria. “The State of Israel has gone through the Yom Kippur War, the Lebanon War, and is now in the War of Rebirth after the massacre carried out against us by Arabs at the outbreak of the war on Simchat Torah. Today, the Israeli flag flies proudly at the Cave of the Patriarchs and in all the settlements and roads in Judea and Samaria. Israel has woken up and declares openly that in the Land of Israel there is only one nation-state. Any attempt to raise or awaken another national aspiration will endanger the State of Israel in the Land of Israel."

Regarding youth education, Gelman emphasized that the council operates according to the teachings of Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook, which reject harm to individuals or property but uphold the national principle. “Regarding the national issue, no flag other than the Israeli flag will fly in our land. Any national aspiration whose root involves harming the State of Israel will be uprooted. This is our path, and this is how we educate the wonderful youth of the Jewish people."

In conclusion, he noted that Israeli law prohibits raising the PLO flag and that the Knesset has declared that a Palestinian state will not be established. He clarified that the council does not hold special ceremonies for flag burning, but added: “We also do not apologize for our education toward strengthening Israeli nationalism throughout the Land of Israel and uprooting any other national aspiration. We will continue to raise our flag everywhere. We will continue to uproot any Arab national activity that endangers the State of Israel."