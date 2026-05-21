During an overnight activity (Wednesday), IDF soldiers operating in the area of Hebron apprehended three terrorists affiliated with a Hamas-linked terrorist network in the city.

According to the IDF, the terrorists planned to carry out a shooting attack in the immediate timeframe.

Additionally, this week, security forces operated in the area of Deir al-Ghusun and apprehended an additional terrorist who had been advancing efforts to establish a terrorist network.

The terrorists were transferred for further questioning by the security forces.

The IDF stated that "the security forces continue to operate to thwart terrorism in the area and against anyone who harms or attempts to harm the Israeli civilians and the security forces."