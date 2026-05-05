On Monday evening, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attended the central Lag Ba'Omer bonfire lighting for the Religious Zionism movement in Hebron. The event was held amid heightened security tensions and the restriction of traditional festivities in Meron.

Smotrich explained that the decision to prohibit mass gatherings in Meron was driven by a direct responsibility for human life, citing Hezbollah’s remaining strike capabilities in that region.

"We have come to the graves of our ancestors to adhere to the teachings of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai - mysticism connects at the deepest level to Hebron, where it all began," the Minister said, emphasizing that Hebron represents the foundation of the "Eternity of Israel."

Referring to the campaign against Iran and "Operation Roaring Lion", Smotrich noted that he views the determination displayed by the Trump administration in Washington very favorably.

"Iran is the primary axis of terrorism in the region, and there is a mutual agreement between Israel and the US on the need to complete the mission and prevent Tehran from becoming a nuclear power that threatens the entire world," said Smotrich.

When asked about the possibility of a return to active combat, the Minister preferred to maintain ambiguity but clarified that Israel is prepared for any possible scenario.

In a moving personal moment, the Minister shared that his son, Benaya - who had been hospitalized following a serious injury during battles in southern Lebanon - has been discharged and moved to a rehabilitation facility. "Our prayers are with the IDF soldiers and for the recovery of the wounded," Smotrich said with visible emotion. "We pray that the Almighty grants us the wisdom and strength to navigate this complex reality."

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