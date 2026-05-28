An Austrian tribunal has handed down a maximum sentence of life in prison to a 24-year-old Kurdish Syrian refugee following a jihadist stabbing rampage that shattered a quiet town last year, Reuters reported.

The decisive ruling on Wednesday concluded a high-security trial in the city of Klagenfurt after a panel of citizens found the Islamist completely guilty of all charges, including murder and various terrorism offenses.

The unrepentant terrorist, whose identity has been withheld from the public under domestic privacy laws, was apprehended by local police immediately after launching an assault with a jackknife in the southern town of Villach in February 2025.

The attack resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy and left five other innocent pedestrians wounded. Following his arrest, the migrant fully admitted to the bloodbath and confessed that he had explicitly sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

During the legal proceedings, state prosecutors detailed how the perpetrator fell down a rapid ideological rabbit hole in his adoptive country, describing a process of “lightning radicalization" that took place on the popular social media application TikTok. The swiftness of his descent into radical jihadism reportedly stunned even the defendant's own brother.

Following the evidence presented by the state, the eight-person jury voted unanimously to convict the Syrian national of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and severe subversion charges linked to global terror networks.