Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Miri Regev met on Sunday with the Patriots delegation - parliament members from Hungary, Austria, Spain, and France - at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Regev thanked the Patriots delegation, friends of the Jewish people, for their steadfast and consistent support of the State of Israel, and for their courageous insistence on sovereignty in their countries and the safeguarding of borders and national identity.

Minister Regev introduced Prime Minister Netanyahu to the Patriots of Jerusalem - the first Israeli branch that will join the European Patriots group.

"The Western Judeo-Christian civilization is under attack. This is an effort carried out not by radical Islam alone, but in collaboration with forces which you know well: the deep radical left and the Islamists, who in theory should be rivals, but are united by one thing - the hatred of Israel and the Jews," Netanyahu told the delegates.

"Many countries in Europe were numb; they opened their borders with no supervision whatsoever. Not just for a year or two, this has been a long-term struggle. In this regard, we are not just allies and comrades-in-arms, we are brothers and sisters in the decisive struggle for the future of the world. The gravest danger that the world faces is the link between militant Islam and nuclear weapons."

Minister Miri Regev added, "The meeting with the Patriots delegation is proof that Israel is not alone. There are brave leaders in Europe who understand that Israel's struggle is also their struggle - for sovereignty, for borders, and for national identity. The connection to the Patriots of Europe is a strategic move that strengthens Israel's standing in the international arena and presents a clear front against attempts of boycott and delegitimization. We will stand together for our shared values and protect the future of generations to come".