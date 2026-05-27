Rep. Elise Stefanik spoke at an Israel Justice Organization book signing event this week, where she discussed antisemitism on college campuses, her new book Poisoned Ivies, and U.S. support for Israel.

Stefanik thanked the organization for its advocacy on behalf of the U.S.-Israel relationship and reflected on the congressional hearing she led in December 2023 featuring the presidents of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Speaking about the hearing, Stefanik said she was alarmed by reports from Jewish students who described facing harassment and threats following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. “The moral bankruptcy and the moral rot was on full display for all to see," she said.

She recounted asking university leaders whether “calling for the genocide of Jews" violated school conduct policies, saying she was stunned when the presidents responded that “it depends on the context."

According to Stefanik, the exchange became “the most viewed testimony in the history of the United States Congress," leading to mounting pressure on university leadership. She noted that several university presidents later resigned or were removed from their positions.

Stefanik also praised President Donald Trump for taking action against universities accused of failing to protect Jewish students, citing executive orders, federal investigations, and funding freezes targeting schools accused of tolerating antisemitism.

The congresswoman additionally highlighted her work on the House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, emphasizing efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons capability.

During the event, supporters thanked Stefanik for her strong support for the Jewish community and efforts to combat campus antisemitism.