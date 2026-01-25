Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman sent a letter on Saturday night to the leaders of the parties opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on them to sign a commitment document now, outlining the basic principles of a future Draft Law.

“Out of deep responsibility for Israel’s security, its social resilience, and the value of equality in bearing the burden, I believe we must advance a joint and clear commitment that a comprehensive, inclusive, and equal Draft Law will serve as a cornerstone of the next government’s guidelines," Liberman wrote.

The document outlines five principles that differ significantly from those proposed by the current coalition in its draft exemption legislation, and which Liberman insists must be implemented following the elections.

According to the first principle: “All Israeli citizens will be required, at age 18, to report to the IDF induction center and undergo a full enlistment process, in accordance with the law - Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, and Circassians."

The second principle states: “Only the IDF will determine who is assigned to military service and who to civilian service, according to the army’s needs and the candidate’s abilities. It is emphasized that there will be no targets, quotas, or exemptions of any kind. Everyone is obligated to serve - either in military service or in civilian service."

The third clause states: “Civilian service will be operated and managed by the Defense Ministry’s Social-Security Directorate, and not through external NGOs or other government ministries."

The fourth clause includes the most sensitive element for the haredi public: “Failure to meet the draft requirement will result in the revocation of benefits and budgets, alongside the imposition of personal and institutional sanctions, as determined by law."

The final clause states: “The State of Israel will adopt a clear principle of 100% eligibility and benefits for those who serve, and 0% for draft evaders. We commit to advancing the Draft Law in accordance with the principles detailed above during the first session of the 26th Knesset, to be formed after the elections, as part of the next government’s basic guidelines."