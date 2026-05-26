The State Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment on Tuesday to the Ramla Magistrate's Court against Yitzhak Parzon, a 64-year-old resident of the city, on charges of incitement to violence against former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff and Democrats Chairman Yair Golan.

The indictment was personally approved by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Prosecutor Amit Aisman as part of their strict policy against calls to harm public figures.

According to the indictment, the background to the act began about a year ago, at the height of the war in Gaza. After an interview in which Yair Golan made strong remarks against the government's policies and the management of the war, Parzon shared a post on Facebook about the Hamas leadership living in luxury hotels abroad.

Together with the post, the defendant chose to write: "Yair Golan is a Hamasnik and a Hamasnik needs a bullet in his head."

The prosecution stressed the excessive severity of the post, both because of the fact that it was written during a war, and because of the defendant's wide reach on social media. Parzon's Facebook account had 5,000 friends (the maximum number allowed for a personal account), and his content was set to "public," open to everyone on the internet to see.

The indictment notes that by way of his actions, the defendant published an explicit and blatant call to commit an act of criminal violence.

It was further claimed that, due to the extreme content of the publication and the tense and volatile circumstances in which it was widely disseminated, there is a real and tangible possibility that the statements could influence someone else to carry out an act of violence against the former member of Knesset.