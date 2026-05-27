The diplomatic friction between Washington and Tehran escalated sharply after Iran's Foreign Ministry published an official statement on Tuesday accusing the United States of repeatedly violating an active ceasefire agreement.

According to the regime's diplomatic apparatus, the United States has persisted in executing what it characterized as “unlawful and unjust actions" since the implementation of the truce.

The Ministry specifically alleged that American forces have committed “numerous maritime robberies" against Iranian commercial vessels, while further asserting that Washington flagrantly violated the ceasefire within Iran’s strategic Hormozgan region over the preceding 28 hours.

The allegations from Tehran follow a series of kinetic engagements acknowledged by the Pentagon.

On Monday, the US military executed targeted self-defense strikes to neutralize Iranian missile launch positions and naval assets operating around the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the military action, noting it was carried out despite the nominal ceasefire and parallel diplomatic negotiations aimed at bringing a permanent end to the war.

“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in an official statement when pressed regarding the reports of heavy explosions echoing around the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s Foreign Ministry weaponized the timing of the American defensive strikes, noting that the operations occurred precisely as a delicate, Pakistani-mediated diplomatic channel was actively trying to broker peace. The regime described the military actions as definitive proof of what it called US “deceit and treachery."

The official communique concluded with a direct military threat from the Islamic Republic, warning that the regime is prepared to retaliate against further American operations.

“Iran will not leave any act of aggression unanswered and will show no hesitation in defending Iran’s interests," the statement concluded.

Despite the incident, it appeared that the talks between the US and Iran were ongoing, though an agreement has yet to be signed.

Trump announced on Saturday that the final details of an impending agreement with Iran would be announced "shortly."

Reuters reported that the plan would include three stages: the official end of the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and opening a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, with the option to extend the window.

Later, the New York Times reported that the core framework of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on a major concession regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Tuesday that the talks with Iran will take several more days.

Rubio explained that there is “a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document."

“So, it’ll take a few days," he says, stressing that Trump will not accept a bad deal.