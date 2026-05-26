As negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear stockpiles intensify, US President Donald Trump once again took to his Truth Social platform to reinforce his unyielding "hard power" doctrine.

In a graphic shared with millions of followers on Monday, Trump presented a stark visual comparison of American foreign policy toward the Islamic Republic. The image, styled as a “split-panel" meme, contrasts "Obama's Iran Policy" with "Trump's Iran Policy," perfectly encapsulating the current administration's total rejection of past appeasement strategies.

The left panel of the graphic features a towering stack of cash - specifically labeled "Pallets of Cash"- on wooden pallets, referencing the controversial Obama-era cash transfers to Tehran during the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Directly beside it, the panel representing "Trump's Iran Policy" depicts a powerful US Navy destroyer - the DDG 50 - firing missiles in a fiery naval battle. It is a potent illustration of overwhelming military force, signaling to the world that under Trump, America will choose strategic strength over financial concessions.

The meme was posted hours after Trump clarified that any final agreement with Iran will require the Atomic Energy Commission to physically witness and verify the total destruction of the regime's enriched uranium.

In a post on Truth Social, the president mapped out the strict logistical boundaries for dismantling Tehran’s nuclear inventory.

“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

Trump announced on Saturday that the final details of an impending agreement with Iran would be announced "shortly."

Later, the New York Times reported that the core framework of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on a major concession regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.

According to two US officials quoted in the report, the emerging deal requires Iran to completely forfeit its dangerous stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which Iran has committed to.

On Sunday, US officials stated that the formal completion of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Iran could be delayed by several days.

According to a senior United States official quoted by CNN, the delay stems from a protracted and bureaucratic approval process required to obtain Tehran's official endorsement on the specific phrasing of the pact.