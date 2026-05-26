American military forces executed a series of preemptive, defensive airstrikes in southern Iran on Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed.

"US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News.

He added, “Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."

The American confirmation followed a wave of reports across state-controlled Iranian media networks. Tehran's press outlets initially reported that a pair of naval vessels belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been targeted and bombed by American fighter jets during an active deployment in the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf.

According to those Iranian accounts, the targeted tactical engagement resulted in the deaths of four IRGC Navy operatives.

Other reports on Monday night indicated a series of explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

The incident comes despite the ceasefire announced by the US in Iran and amid the ongoing contacts between the sides on a deal to end Iran’s nuclear aspirations.

US President Donald Trump clarified on Monday that any final agreement with Iran will require the Atomic Energy Commission to physically witness and verify the total destruction of the regime's enriched uranium.

In a post on Truth Social, the president mapped out the strict logistical boundaries for dismantling Tehran’s nuclear inventory.

“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

Trump announced on Saturday that the final details of an impending agreement with Iran would be announced "shortly."

Later, the New York Times reported that the core framework of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on a major concession regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.

According to two US officials quoted in the report, the emerging deal requires Iran to completely forfeit its dangerous stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which Iran has committed to.

On Sunday, US officials stated that the formal completion of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Iran could be delayed by several days.

According to a senior United States official quoted by CNN, the delay stems from a protracted and bureaucratic approval process required to obtain Tehran's official endorsement on the specific phrasing of the pact.