A wave of intense outrage has engulfed Canada after an anti-Israel mob marched through downtown Montreal this past Sunday, displaying a series of horrific political effigies hanged from a gallows.

The sickening display has triggered a formal police investigation and fierce international condemnation.

Protesters at the anti-Israel event displayed effigies of prominent Israeli and American politicians hanged with a rope. Video shared on social media from the demonstration showed figures representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and US President Donald Trump hanging from nooses at the protest in the center of the Canadian city.

Other videos that were more widely shared on social media seemed to indicate that the figure of a Jew wearing a kippah was hanged. While initial reports focused broadly on the antisemitic imagery of a traditional religious headcovering, when the effigy was viewed from the front, it was evident that the figure was a depiction of Ben Gvir.

The extremist organization Montreal4Palestine orchestrated the march, which has been slammed for promoting overt anti-Semitism and targeting global leaders under the guise of political protest.

In a stinging joint statement released on Tuesday, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) alongside Federation CJA directly condemned the march.

“The group Montreal4Palestine crossed the line into infamy after countless demonstrations featuring hateful and genocidal slogans, where flags of terrorist organizations (Hamas, Hezbollah) or the Iranian regime were proudly waved… yet another macabre spectacle: Jews hanging from a rope. This deeply antisemitic act, directly targeting our community, is reminiscent of the darkest hours of history," the statement said.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, also issued a blistering critique of the Canadian authorities for allowing the domestic security situation to spiral out of control.

"The antisemitic display by the pro-Hamas group Mtl4Palestine in Montreal is horrific - hanging dolls representing Jews wearing kippahs, President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Ben Gvir. Antisemitic incitement on the streets of Canada is out of control. It has led to an outrageous situation in which the Jewish population, just 1% of Canada, is the victim of 70% of the hate crimes. In 2025 alone there were 6,800 (!) antisemitic incidents, an average of 19 a day. The situation has continued to deteriorate. The government of Canada must wake up now," Sa'ar wrote.

Immediate local pushback began on Monday when Montreal city councillor Leslie Roberts labeled the display unacceptable and demanded police action.

Mount Royal Member of Parliament Anthony Housefather quickly joined the call, branding the hanging of a Jew in effigy as disgusting, antisemitic and clear incitement to hatred. Both politicians confirmed they contacted the Montreal Police Service (SPVM).

The SPVM Hate Crimes and Incidents Unit confirmed that an investigation has been officially launched. Police representatives told the Canadian Jewish News (CJN) that an in-depth analysis of the situation is currently underway, adding that in accordance with the applicable legal frameworks, no additional information can be disclosed at this stage in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation process.

Legal experts note that the perpetrators could face severe criminal charges. Under sections 318 and 319 of Canada’s Criminal Code, the stunt could be prosecuted as public incitement or willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, or as criminal harassment and intimidation designed to instill fear of bodily harm.

CIJA senior vice-president Richard Marceau expressed alarm that the incident occurred just days after a workshop at a federally funded conference by the Muslim Association of Canada.

"There is talk of making our society ‘Jew-free’…. (and) in the streets of Montreal, an effigy of a Jew is being hanged in public, in a demonstration. With no consequences. This country is sick," Marceau remarked early Tuesday.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada issued a general condemnation on Tuesday morning.

“The incitement to violence, the symbols of hatred and the staging of intimidation that we see in our streets are unacceptable," she wrote. “Images of hangings or effigies have no place in Montreal, or anywhere else. Montreal must remain a city of dialogue, respect and living together, where everyone can feel safe and treated with dignity."

Since October 7, 2023, there has been a significant rise in antisemitic incidents across Canada, including in Montreal, where Congregation Beth Tikvah in the city was firebombed in November of 2023 and again in December of 2024 . The suspect was arrested by Montreal police in early April of 2025.

In November of 2024, a man described as Arab entered a Jewish-owned business in Montreal and threatened to kill the business's owners as he went on an expletive-laden tirade against Jews and Israel.

This past November, the words “Kill all Jews" along with “Allahu Akbar" were found scrawled on the wall of a bathroom on the Concordia University campus.