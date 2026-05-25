Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement Monday evening addressing the ongoing campaign against the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

“We are at war with Hezbollah. In recent weeks alone, our heroic soldiers have eliminated more than 600 terrorists. But we are not taking our foot off the gas pedal. I said we must press the pedal even harder," Netanyahu stressed.

He added: “Yes, they are launching cyber-guided drones at us. We have a special team working on this, and we will solve that too. We need to increase the strikes and the intensity. We will strike them hard."

Earlier, Rafi Milo, commander of the Israel Defense Forces Northern Command, delivered a sharp warning to Hezbollah leadership, making clear that the IDF would no longer tolerate attacks on Israeli civilian communities.

Milo made the remarks during a ceremony for the Golan Brigade (474), amid increasing launches of drones and explosive drones toward the Galilee and Golan Heights in recent days.

Hinting at further offensive activity in Lebanon, Milo declared: “Harming civilians and civilian areas is not a reality that can be accepted or treated as routine."

“We will not tolerate fire on the home front. Northern Command is at war. The Hezbollah terrorist organization deliberately chose to escalate the security reality in the north while directly targeting the civilian population. In doing so, the enemy has crossed a severe and unacceptable red line," he added.

His comments came shortly after several drones struck different points in northern Israel. One exploded near a children’s bus stop on the main road of the community of Shomera, though no injuries were reported.

Later, a fire broke out in an open wooded area near Rosh HaNikra after an explosive drone detonated. Fire and rescue teams were dispatched to contain the blaze.