Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem reiterated his firm opposition to the demand by the US, Israel, and the Lebanese government that the terror organization disarm.

In a speech broadcast on Al-Manar, Qassem said that disarming Hezbollah would mean harming Lebanon’s defensive capabilities at a time when it is facing Israel, which he described as an "enemy" seeking to expand its control in the region.

Qassem called for "an end to the aggression, a full Israeli withdrawal, the release of prisoners, and the return of residents," noting that only afterward "we will discuss the defensive strategy."

He also claimed that the Lebanese government is unable to enforce the ceasefire agreement with Israel from November 2024, and accused it of a series of political concessions that harmed the legitimacy of the Lebanese "resistance," namely Hezbollah.

Qassem then called to overthrow the Lebanese government, which includes two ministers from Hezbollah.

"The people have the right to take to the streets and bring down the government, and to bring down the American-Israeli project," he said.

In addition, Qassem claimed that there is no political sovereignty in Lebanon, and that the country is effectively under American patronage. According to him, the negotiations being conducted by the Lebanese government also play into Israel’s hands.

Therefore, Qassem called on the Lebanese government to abandon the path of direct negotiations and reject the American demands outright.

He also expressed hope that the negotiations between the US and Iran would lead to a complete end to the war, and that the ceasefire agreement would also apply to Lebanon.