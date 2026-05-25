Explosive drone launched by Hezbollah
Explosive drone launched by HezbollahAyal Margolin/Flash90

An explosive drone launched by the Hezbollah terror group hit a home in Metula, northern Israel, on Monday afternoon.

This is the first time since the start of a war that an explosive drone has directly struck a residential structure in Israeli territory.

The strike caused physical damage to the building, and medical teams are treating one person at the site, who suffered from shock.

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The drone which hit Metula was part of a larger attack which included a number of explosive drones launched by Hezbollah towards Israeli territory. The other drones launched during the attack did not hit targets or built-up areas.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of explosive drones toward IDF soldiers and Israeli territory."

"As a result, an explosive drone impact has been identified in Metula. The incident is under review."