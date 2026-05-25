IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Monday afternoon warned that the IDF will soon operate against Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Tyre region.

In an urgent warning issued to "residents of Lebanon and specifically residents of the city of Tyre and its surroundings," Adraee wrote, "In the wake of the terrorist Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire, the Defense Army will be forced to act forcefully in the coming hours against its affiliated terrorist infrastructure in the area of the city of Tyre and the surrounding camps."

"We call on residents whose buildings will be marked in red on the known maps, which will be published later, to immediately evacuate their homes to ensure their safety, as the Defense Army does not intend to harm them."

He warned, "Anyone present near Hezbollah elements or facilities, infrastructure, or combat means exposes their life to danger."

Earlier on Monday, an explosive drone launched by the Hezbollah terror group hit a home in Metula, northern Israel, on Monday afternoon.

This is the first time since the start of a war that an explosive drone has directly struck a residential structure in Israeli territory.

The strike caused physical damage to the building, and medical teams are treating one person at the site, who suffered from shock.

The drone which hit Metula was part of a larger attack which included a number of explosive drones launched by Hezbollah towards Israeli territory. The other drones launched during the attack did not hit targets or built-up areas.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of explosive drones toward IDF soldiers and Israeli territory."

"As a result, an explosive drone impact has been identified in Metula. The incident is under review."