National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act vis-à-vis US President Donald Trump and announce a return to high-intensity fighting on the Lebanon front.

Ben Gvir’s remarks come against the backdrop of the increasing use of explosive drones and the recent strikes in northern Israel - including a direct hit to a home in Metula - and strike on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon.

In his statements, Ben Gvir made clear that the current situation cannot continue as it is.

"We must not normalize the reality of explosive drones," he wrote, adding that "the time has come for the Prime Minister to bang on Trump’s table and inform him that we are returning to war in Lebanon."

He then detailed the operational and strategic steps he believes the State of Israel should take against the State of Lebanon and the Hezbollah terrorist organization. According to him, "We need to cut off the electricity in Lebanon, conquer the Zahrani [River], and return to high-intensity fighting."

Metula Council head David Azulay told Kan News on Reshet Bet that he is disappointed with the conduct of the political and military leadership in the face of the threat from Lebanon to northern residents.

"They are deceiving us, lying to us," he said. "The previous general who headed Northern Command also said it was safe to return and that we should return, as did this Prime Minister and the Defense Minister. Enough. We want only one thing - give us security," he said.

He slammed, "I do not remember voting for Trump in the last elections. I voted for this Prime Minister, and that is what saddens me. I am very disappointed with the political leadership. The Prime Minister is disconnected."

"If this is the situation, then let’s close up shop, add another star to the American flag, and become the nation-state of the American people," he said.