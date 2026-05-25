The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Monday morning that Sergeant Nehoray Leizer, aged 19, from Eilat, fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

Sergeant Leizer was killed on Sunday around 3:00 p.m. when an explosive drone launched by the Hezbollah terror organization detonated near IDF soldiers

During the incident in which Sergeant Leizer fell, an additional IDF soldier was severely injured.

The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and his family has been notified.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned, "Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I mourn Combat Engineering fighter, Sgt. Nehoray Leizer, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon."

"Nehoray, of blessed memory, a wonderful young man from Eilat, fought with heroism and dedicated his soul to defending our northern border against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and his many friends, and share in their deep sorrow. May his memory be a blessing."