Minister Amichai Eliyahu urged that Hamas’s ceasefire violations be treated far more seriously and that the goal be the destruction of the murderous terrorist group.

“We must stop treating the situation as if it were merely a violation of the agreement. A proportional response is not required here. Hamas must be destroyed completely. That should be the declaration, and the Prime Minister has justification for it in the eyes of the world,” Minister Eliyahu said in an interview with 103FM.

He also argued that Israel needs to step up its public diplomacy and expose Hamas’s murderous nature to the world. “These are barbarians, the worst of Israel’s enemies, inhuman beasts - we have not shown the world enough of the atrocities they committed against us,” he said.