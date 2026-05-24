תיעוד מתוך התוואי התת-קרקעי דובר צה"ל

Forces from the “Mountains" Brigade (810), under the command of Division 210, are operating in the Lebanese Har Dov area to locate and destroy Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

During the operational activity, the troops, in cooperation with the Yahalom unit, located an underground route approximately 100 meters long in the area.

Inside the underground route, the forces found four living quarters used by Hezbollah terrorists for their activities.

After locating and searching the site, the joint forces carried out the complete destruction of the underground infrastructure.