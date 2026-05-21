US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is willing to wait for Iran's latest response in negotiations between the two countries, but only for a few days.

"If I can save war by waiting a couple of days, if I can save people being killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it's a great thing to do," the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

"If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly," he stated. "We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers. It would have to be a complete 100% good answers, and if we do, we save a lot of time, energy and lives, most importantly."

Trump also said that US officials were impressed by the Iranians who were negotiating with his administration.

"We're dealing with people that are, I think, far more reasonable than the people that are really no longer with us," the president said. "We're dealing with some people with talent, with good brain power, and we're pretty impressed by it, so hopefully those people will make a deal that's going to be great for everybody."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump spoke to reporters and commented on his conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which dealt with Iran, saying, "He's fine, he'll do whatever I want him to do."

"He's a great guy. Don't forget he's a wartime prime minister, and he's not treated right in Israel in my opinion," added Trump.

He also pondered if the Iranian regime has "the good of the people," noting that there is "a lot of anger among the people of Iran. There's a lot of foment that we haven't seen before."

On Monday, Trump revealed in a post on Truth Social that the US was planning on striking Iran on Tuesday, but postponed the attack because of what he referred to as "serious negotiations" were being held.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Trump said , “We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow. I've put it off for a little while, hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while, because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to."

On Tuesday, Trump spoke at a Congressional picnic at the White House, commenting among other things on the situation vis-a-vis Iran.

“I think we’re going to be finished with that very quickly," Trump said.

“They want to make a deal so badly. They’re tired of this, and we’re going to be finished with that very quickly. Hopefully, we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added, while once again stressing that “they won’t have a nuclear weapon."