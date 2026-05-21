מסתערבים פשטו על מתחם עבריינים דוברות המשטרה

The police published footage from helmet cameras and drones from a special operation that led to the arrest of three criminals and the seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs in Kfar Kanna.

The targeted operation was carried out this week after the Northern District police received clear intelligence indicating the presence of illegal weapons held by criminal elements in the town.

Upon receiving the information, the Border Police surrounded the building where the suspects were staying and carried out a rapid raid and takeover of the compound, catching those present red-handed.

During the operation, three suspects were arrested, including a 17-year-old and two young men aged 20 and 21. Immediately after the arrests, the forces conducted a thorough search inside the building and in the adjacent open areas.

The search uncovered a stash that included a pistol, a large quantity of ammunition, half a kilogram of a substance suspected to be hashish, and about 140 grams of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamines, known as an especially dangerous and hard drug.

The three suspects were taken for questioning and remanded in custody, and yesterday they were brought before a judge at the Nof HaGalil-Nazareth Magistrate's Court, who acceded to the police request and extended their detention for further investigative actions.

The police said, "The Israel Police will continue its determined fight against the phenomenon of gunfire and illegal weapons, and will act to locate and arrest suspects, until the legal process is exhausted and they are brought behind bars."