Over the past 24 hours, IDF and Border Police soldiers, acting on ISA intelligence, completed a counterterrorism operation in the areas of Al-Ram, Kafr 'Aqab, and Qalandiya, during which the soldiers searched approximately 100 structures and investigated over 40 suspects.

As part of the operation, the soldiers apprehended six suspects involved in terrorist activity, incitement, and the possession of weapons.

In addition, the soldiers located and confiscated more than 10 weapons, including pistols, “Carlo" weapons, a hunting rifle, M16 and M4 rifles, along with improvised pipe bombs, weapon parts, munitions, and military equipment.

The apprehended individuals were transferred for questioning to the Binyamin station in the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police.