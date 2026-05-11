Border Police officers in Judea and Samaria neutralized today (Monday) a terrorist who opened fire at them during an operational activity in the village of Qalandiya.

The incident began when the forces entered the village as part of preparations for a preplanned operational mission in the region.

As the forces entered the village, the officers noticed a man exiting a vehicle while armed with a long gun. Immediately after leaving the vehicle, the assailant began firing directly at the officers present.

Police report that the officer's present returned fire quickly, killing the terrorists and preventing any losses to Israeli forces. The officers remained at the scene to complete searches and collect additional evidence from the attempted attack site.