Iran has renewed some of its drone production since the start of the ceasefire with the US, CNN reported, quoting two sources familiar with US intelligence assessments.

In addition, four sources told CNN that US intelligence believes Iran's military is "reconstituting" at a pace much faster than estimated originally.

One of the sources told the site that Iran could potentially recoup its drone attack capabilities in as little as six months.

A source familiar with recent US intelligence told CNN that the war in February set Iran back by months, not years.

CENTCOM declined to comment to CNN, saying that they do not comment on intelligence-related issues.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN that the US military is "the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs," praising its "multiple successful operations across combatant commands."

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Chinese companies are holding discussions with Iranian officials regarding the supply of weapons, apparently through other countries, at least one of which is located in Africa.

According to the report, the Chinese government has not actively approved the weapons transfers, but it noted that talks of this kind could not take place without Beijing’s knowledge.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that since the outbreak of the war, four ships from China have arrived in Iran carrying precursor materials used to manufacture solid fuel for missile engines.

According to the report, the vessels departed from the Gaolan port in Zhuhai, a hub that houses some of China’s largest liquid chemical storage facilities.

Experts estimate the shipments may have included enough sodium perchlorate to enable the production of hundreds of ballistic missiles.

One week later, a CNN report citing three sources familiar with US intelligence assessments said that China was expected to send arms shipments to Iran. The sources added that China may attempt to obscure the shipments’ final destination by routing them through a third country.

In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the allegations, stating that China has not supplied weapons to either side in the conflict. The spokesperson dismissed the report as inaccurate and urged the United States to refrain from what it described as unfounded accusations, calling instead for efforts to reduce tensions.